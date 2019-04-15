Katharine Berkoff on PSS Swims: “Definitely not expecting to go what I went” (Video)

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – RICHMOND

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

WOMEN’S 100 BACK

PSS Record: Emily Seebohm – 58.96

Top 3 Finishers:

Just 14 minutes after winning the 50 free, Olivia Smoliga surprised herself with a new PSS record and personal best time, winning in a 58.73. That is now the 3rd-fastest time in the world this year behind Canadians Kylie Masse and Taylor Ruck.

NC State recruit Katharine Berkoff, who finished in second with a 59.83, swam the 8th-fastest time in the world this year.