Katharine Berkoff on PSS Swims: “Definitely not expecting to go what I went” (Video)

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – RICHMOND
- April 10-13, 2019
- Collegiate School Aquatics Center, Richmond, VA
Reported by Nick Pecoraro.
WOMEN’S 100 BACK
PSS Record: Emily Seebohm – 58.96
Top 3 Finishers:
- GOLD: Olivia Smoliga– 58.73 *PSS record
- SILVER: Katharine Berkoff– 59.83
- BRONZE: Ali DeLoof– 1:00.80
Just 14 minutes after winning the 50 free, Olivia Smoliga surprised herself with a new PSS record and personal best time, winning in a 58.73. That is now the 3rd-fastest time in the world this year behind Canadians Kylie Masse and Taylor Ruck.
NC State recruit Katharine Berkoff, who finished in second with a 59.83, swam the 8th-fastest time in the world this year.
