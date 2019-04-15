Top 30 Quotes From the Richmond Pro Swim (Video)

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – RICHMOND

Reported by Karl Ortegon.

WOMEN’S 1500 FREE

PSS Record: 15:20.48 – Katie Ledecky

TOP 3

Hannah Moore (Wolfpack) – 16:13.72 Kristel Kobrich (Chile) – 16:20.96 Kaersten Meitz (Boilermaker Aquatics) – 16:29.52

Hannah Moore, Kristel Kobrich, and Madelyn Donohoe (The Fish) were all out together early on in the race in finals tonight, with Donohoe falling off pace in the middle section. With Moore and Kobrich neck and neck, Kobrich had edged into the lead, but Moore pushed down on the gas and left the field in the fust.

Moore ended up being the only woman under 16:20, posting a 16:13.72, with Kobrich 2nd in 16:20.96. Moving up from prelims was Kaersten Meitz of Boilermaker Aquatics, who was 16:29.52 this morning which keeps her at third tonight. Donohoe was just off of that in 4th, touching at 16:30.19.

16-year-old Olivia McMurray of Swim Florida dropped 14 seconds to take 5th at 16:35.47.

MEN’S 1500 FREE

PSS Record: 14:53.12 – Jordan Wilimovsky

TOP 3

Anton Ipsen (Wolfpack) – 14:57.15 Marcelo Acosta (Louisville) – 15:20.20 Zane Grothe (Boulder City Henderson) – 15:26.38

Anton Ipsen took this one with a lifetime best of 14:57.15, less than two seconds off of the Danish record.

Marcelo Acosta of Louisville was 15:20.20 for 2nd, with Zane Grothe of Boulder City Henderson touching 3rd in 15:26.38.

WOMEN’S 200 IM

PSS Record: 2:08.66 – Katinka Hosszu

TOP 3

Madisyn Cox (Longhorn Aquatics) – 2:10.27 Ella Eastin (Alto Swim Club) – 2:11.68 Katie Ledecky (NCAP) – 2:14.45

Madisyn Cox had a great swim here, posting a 2:10.27 with Alto’s Ella Eastin 2nd in 2:11.68. Cox’s 37.38 breast split put her out of reach.

Katie Ledecky was in 6th at the last wall, but utilized a 29.50 final 50 to race past three women, including Katie Drabot. Ledecky edged Drabot for 3rd, 2:14.45 to 2:14.46.

Zoe Bartel (unattached) won the B final in 2:18.28.

MEN’S 200 IM

PSS Record: Michael Phelps- 1:56.32

TOP 3

Michael Andrew (Race Pace Club) – 1:57.49 Chase Kalisz (Athens Bulldogs) – 1:59.02 Josh Prenot (Cal) – 2:00.70

Michael Andrew put together the best swim of his life by a huge margin, coming back with a 30.00 to clock a 1:57.49. His old best was a 1:59.12 from 2017. He was 24.50 going out, then 29.70 on back, 33.29 on breast, and nearly breaking 30 coming home. He now moves from 18th to 9th on the U.S. all-time performers list in this event.

Athens Bulldogs’ Chase Kalisz was 1:59.02 for 2nd, with Cal’s Josh Prenot hitting a 2:00.70 for 3rd. Caeleb Dressel, who was home in the fastest free split (29.03), took 4th in 2:01.72.

New Zealand’s Bradlee Ashby clocked a 2:02.98 to take the B final.

WOMEN’S 200 BACK

PSS Record: Taylor Ruck- 2:06.36

TOP 3

Lisa Bratton (Aggie Swim Club) – 2:09.24 Hali Flickinger (Athens Bulldogs) – 2:10.12 Sonnele Oezturk (Auburn University) – 2:10.74

Lisa Bratton of Aggie Swim Club took this one in 2:09.24, moving her into the world top 10 this year with that time. She was nearly a second ahead of anyone else, with Athens Bulldogs’ Hali Flickinger touching 2nd in 2:10.12 with a nice final push to the wall. Sonnele Oezturk, a German national, was 2:10.74 to settle for 3rd.

Katharine Berkoff of Missoula Aquatic Club grabbed 4th in 2:11.63.

MEN’S 200 BACK

PSS Record: Xu Jiayu- 1:55.04

TOP 3

Ryan Murphy (Cal) – 1:57.23 Jacob Pebley (Team Elite) – 1:57.61 Hennessey Stuart (Wolfpack) – 2:01.07

Jacob Pebley led through the first 150, clocking 29’s on the 2nd and 3rd 50s. Ryan Murphy, though, shot forward off the last wall, and he pushed past Pebley to the final wall to win it in 1:57.23, just knocking off Pebley (1:57.61). Wolfpack’s Hennessey Stuart was 3rd in 2:01.07.

14-year-old Josh Zuchowski was 2:02.12 to take 4th in this A final.

WOMEN’S 50 BREAST

PSS Record: Lilly King- 29.62

TOP 3

Alia Atkinson (South Florida) – 30.58 Molly Hannis (unattached) – 30.77 Sophie Hansson (NC State) – 30.95

Alia Atkinson of South Florida powered to the win here, going 30.58 to knock off American Molly Hannis (30.77). NC State freshman Sophie Hansson, a Swedish national, was also under 31, going 30.95 for 3rd.

Annie Lazor of Mission Viejo was 31.14 to take 4th.

MEN’S 50 BREAST

PSS Record: Felipe Lima- 26.97

TOP 3

Michael Andrew (Race Pace Club) – 27.41 Kevin Cordes (Phoenix) – 27.60 Itay Goldfaden (unattached) – 27.87

Michael Andrew, racing in his second event of the night, posted a 27.41 to win the 50 breast. He was just ahead of Phoenix’s Kevin Cordes, who was 27.60, with Itay Goldfaden, an Israel national, at 27.87 for 3rd.

Caeleb Dressel placed 4th again after touching 4th in the 200 IM, just getting under 28 with a 27.99.

Nic Fink was 27.88 to win the B final.

WOMEN’S 100 FREE

PSS Record: Sarah Sjostrom- 53.12

TOP 3

Simone Manuel (Alto Swim Club) – 53.74 Olivia Smoliga (Athens Bulldogs ) – 54.65 Margo Geer (Mission Viejo) – 55.19

Fighting through strep throat, Simone Manuel was still very quick tonight, posting a 53.74 to win the 100 free. She was out in 26.12, but came back hard in 27.62 to win this by nine tenths over Olivia Smoliga of Athens Bulldogs (54.65). Smoliga caps off what has been a very impressive meet for her this week.

Margo Geer of Mission Viejo posted a 55.19 for 3rd, with Athens Bulldogs’ Natalie Hinds close behind (55.35) in 4th.

MEN’S 100 FREE

PSS Record: Nathan Adrian- 48.00

TOP 3

Ryan Held (unattached) – 48.70 Tate Jackson (UT) – 48.76 Michael Chadwick (Team Elite) – 48.83

The top three, all Americans, all broke 49 seconds here in a great race for the title. Ryan Held had his best in-season swim of all time, going 48.70 after his previous in-season best was 49.24 from the Des Moines PSS stop. His best is 48.26. Tate Jackson and Michael Chadwick were both under 49, too, with Jackson going his 2nd-best time ever and Chadwick boarding another 48.

Renzo Tjon-a-Joe of Pinnacle was 49.38 for 4th, followed by Cavaliers’ Jack Conger (49.45) and Louisville’s Andrej Barna (49.75).

Mohamed Samy of Egypt posted a 50.06 to take the B final.