Dean Farris Earns Swim Star Status: GMM Presented by SwimOutlet.com

Harvard’s Dean Farris had the swim meet every SwimSwam commenter has dreamed about at the 2019 NCAA DI Swimming and Diving Championships. Maybe it’s no surprise. Maybe the wisdom of the commenting crowd came through. Dean has been performing well since his freshmen year, and he’s been throwing down NCAA contending times since January of this year, starting with the Harvard-Yale-Princeton tri-meet. While I was certain he fully rested for Ivy’s, Dean explained he did not taper for his conference championships.

During NCAAs Dean’s media coverage drove a lot of the traffic. Fans were curious and tuned in. It was a truly swim-star breakout performance.

200 Free (800 relay lead off) – 1:29.15

100 Back – 43.66 (with Ryan Murphy watching from the stands)

100 Free – 40.80

As an aside, I met his parents last year at USA Swimming Nationals in Irvine, CA. They are a nice couple, clearly supportive swim parents…and, yes, they were a little baffled by the Dean Farris love in the SwimSwam comment section. I tried my best to explain it, adding that I felt the core of the “commenter love” was a hope that Dean would evolve into a swim star. Now that that box has been checked, let’s look forward to the future.

How fast will Dean swim this summer? I’m going easy on this. I think summer 2019 for Dean is where Dressel was summer 2015. Please characterize it the way you feel in the comments.

100 free – I’m thinking 48 low

100 back – 53 low (but feeling like it should really be 52+)

200 free – 1:45+

Dean’s meters history is lean. I’d push the predictions more if he had more big boy experience. At this point, I think a solid showing this summer will signal a great 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials and a Team USA slot. But who cares what I think. What do you think?

