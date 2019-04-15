Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kregor Zirk Wipes Out Estonian National Record From 1980 Olympics

2019 SWIM OPEN STOCKHOLM

The 2019 Swim Open Stockholm is wrapping up today, but not before 19-year-old Kregor Zirk of Energy Standard made a major dent on the Estonian national record book.

Zirk finished 6th in the men’s 400m freestyle final in Stockholm, but produced a new lifetime best mark of 3:51.54 in that final. His outing crushed an almost 40-year-old national record of 3:53.95, which was the bronze medal time clocked by Ivar Stukolkin at the U.S.-boycotted 1980 Olympic Games in Moscow.

Entering this past weekend, Zirk’s previous personal best sat at the 3:56.87 he produced at the 2018 edition of this same Swim Open Stockholm.

Zirk’s next Estonian national record victim was the 200m free, where the emerging athlete clocked a big-time personal best of 1:48.62 to take the 5th seed out of the prelims. He would go slower in the final to finish 8th in 1:49.28, but his sub-1:49 outing was enough to mark his first time ever in that new time range. The previous record stood at his 1:49.44 mark from January in Antwerp.

The men’s 200m fly also saw Zirk wreak havoc, as he collected the bronze medal here in Stockholm in a new Estonian national record of 1:59.45. He became the first Estonian ever under 2:00 in the race, blasting away his previous lifetime best of 2:01.14 that rendered him 26th at the 2018 European Championships. His 200m fly new mark also checks-in as a Baltic Record.

