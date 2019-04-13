Sjostrom Wakes Up With 57.7 1Fly Prelim, Hosszu 4:35 4IM In Stockholm

2019 SWIM OPEN STOCKHOLM
- Friday, April 12th – Monday, April 15th
- Eriksdalsbadet, Stockholm, Sweden
- LCM
Day 2 of the 2019 Swim Open Stockholm saw 3 men go under 1:48 in the heats of the 200m freestyle. Lithuanian freestyle ace Danas Rapsys led the pack with a morning mark of 1:47.46, while Germany’s Jacob Heidtmann was right behind in 1:47.50.
The 3rd 1:47-er was represented by Poul Zellmann, also from Germany, who clocked 1:47.89 to make tonight’s race one to watch. Australian Olympian Thomas Fraser-Holmes lurks as the 6th seed in 1:48.80 as well.
Sweden’s own Sarah Sjostrom made it look easy once again in the women’s 100m fly, claiming lane 4 for tonight’s final with a heats time of 57.71. That led the field by over a second, with German athlete Angelina Kohler holding the 2nd seed in 59.00. The top 5 females were all under a minute in the prelims.
The men’s 100m breast saw its top 7 finishers out of prelims all clock 1:00 times, led by Lithuania’s Giedrus Titenis. Chasing a World Championships qualifying cut, the 29-year-old Olympic bronze medalist in the 200m breast from Rio clocked 1:00.13 to hold a .08 advantage over German swimmer Fabian Schwingenschlogl.
Also in tonight’s race will be Denmark’s newly-minted National Record holder Tobias Bjerg, who became his nation’s first man under a minute with his big-time 59.17 from the Danish Open last week.
Hungarian Iron Lady was automatic once again in the women’s 400m IM, as Katinka Hosszu notched a dominating top seed of 4:35.91. That’s one of the 29-year-old multi-Olympic medalist’s top times of the season, with just her 4:33.83 from the FFN Golden Tour Camile Muffat – Marseille sitting ahead of it.
Additional Top Seeds:
- Hitting just his 2nd sub-53 second time ever, German athlete Ramon Klenz topped the morning 100m fly heats with a mark of 52.97.
- Laura Riedemann of Germany earned lane 4 status with her morning time of 1:00.95 to lead the women’s 100m back. Both Hosszu and Michelle Coleman are in the mix, while Danish record holder Mie Nielsen‘s time of 1:02.28 rendered her in 9th and out of the A-final.
- German backstroker Ole Braunschweig notched a 50m backstroke time of 25.23 to notch a new meet record en route to landing the pole position for this evening.
- Ida Hulkko of Finland topped the women’s 50m breast field, producing a morning mark of 30.66 to represent the only swimmer of the field under 31 seconds.
