Sjostrom Wakes Up With 57.7 1Fly Prelim, Hosszu 4:35 4IM In Stockholm

2019 SWIM OPEN STOCKHOLM

Day 2 of the 2019 Swim Open Stockholm saw 3 men go under 1:48 in the heats of the 200m freestyle. Lithuanian freestyle ace Danas Rapsys led the pack with a morning mark of 1:47.46, while Germany’s Jacob Heidtmann was right behind in 1:47.50.

The 3rd 1:47-er was represented by Poul Zellmann, also from Germany, who clocked 1:47.89 to make tonight’s race one to watch. Australian Olympian Thomas Fraser-Holmes lurks as the 6th seed in 1:48.80 as well.

Sweden’s own Sarah Sjostrom made it look easy once again in the women’s 100m fly, claiming lane 4 for tonight’s final with a heats time of 57.71. That led the field by over a second, with German athlete Angelina Kohler holding the 2nd seed in 59.00. The top 5 females were all under a minute in the prelims.

The men’s 100m breast saw its top 7 finishers out of prelims all clock 1:00 times, led by Lithuania’s Giedrus Titenis. Chasing a World Championships qualifying cut, the 29-year-old Olympic bronze medalist in the 200m breast from Rio clocked 1:00.13 to hold a .08 advantage over German swimmer Fabian Schwingenschlogl.

Also in tonight’s race will be Denmark’s newly-minted National Record holder Tobias Bjerg, who became his nation’s first man under a minute with his big-time 59.17 from the Danish Open last week.

Hungarian Iron Lady was automatic once again in the women’s 400m IM, as Katinka Hosszu notched a dominating top seed of 4:35.91. That’s one of the 29-year-old multi-Olympic medalist’s top times of the season, with just her 4:33.83 from the FFN Golden Tour Camile Muffat – Marseille sitting ahead of it.

Additional Top Seeds: