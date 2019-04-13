Caeleb Dressel Holds Entries in 200 IM, 50 Breast, and 100 Free on Saturday in Richmond

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – RICHMOND

Caeleb Dressel is still entered in all 3 of his events for Saturday to close the 2019 Richmond Pro Swim Series.

Dressel, who already has wins this week in the 50 fly, 100 fly, 50 free, and 200 free, is scheduled to race the 200 IM, 50 breaststroke, and 100 free to close the meet. Given his personal best in the 100 free, and his 50 free time that was almost as fast as he was at Nationals last summer, his 200 IM especially will be a big focus. That’s because he’s the fastest-ever 200 yard IMer, but we haven’t yet seen him match that level in long course.

Michael Andrew, with whom Dressel has had several great battles at this meet, will also hold on to the same 3 entries.

On the women’s side, Katie Lededcky will swim the 200 IM and 100 free, but won’t swim the 1500, where she’s the World Record holder (she was never entered in that race).

The only real significant scratch, from a swimmer that we didn’t already know was absent from the meet, comes in the women’s 200 IM. 14-year old Claire Tuggle, the #9 seed, has scratched the race to focus on the 1500 free instead.