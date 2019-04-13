Kyle Stolk Rips 48.53 PB On Eindhoven Day 2 Prelims

2019 SWIM CUP – EINDHOVEN

Dutch swimmer Kyle Stolk came oh-so-close to qualifying for this summer’s World Championships with his morning 100m free mark of 48.53. His prelims effort from day 2 here in Eindhoven crushed his previous personal best in the event, which was represented by the 48.86 he put up just last week in The Hague.

Stolk’s time sits the Dutchman just outside the top 10 performers in the world on the season and sets the 22-year-old racer up nicely to attack the Worlds QT come tonight’s final.

2016’s Short Course World Champion in the 50m free, Jesse Puts, sits as the 2nd seeded swimmer in 49.05, while NC State’s Nyls Korstanje is positioned as 3rd seeded for tonight in 49.36, the 4th fastest time of his young career.

Of note, visiting swimmer Santo Condorelli of Italy is also in the mix, holding a morning mark of 59.42.

Italian young gun Thomas Ceccon clinched the top seed in the 50m back in 25.66, while Netherlands national record holder Kira Toussaint bounced back from her double DQ yesterday with a #1 seeded effort of 27.91 in the 50m back this morning.

Teen Tes Schouten is in the hunt for a Worlds QT in the women’s 100m breast, swimming 1:07.97 this morning. With her age, she needs a 1:07.43 for the Dutch-prescribed QT.

The 1-2 punch of Femke Heemskerk and Ranomi Kromowidjojo led the way for the women’s 100m free field, with Heemskerk earning lane 4 in 53.47 to Kromo’s 53.90.