Dutch Worlds Qualifiers After The Hague, With Eindhoven Yet To Come

2019 SWIM CUP – THE HAGUE

The 2019 Swim Cup – The Hague wrapped up with Ranomi Kromowidjojo notching another qualification time to add the 50m free to her line-up for this summer’s World Championships.

For any swimmer who hasn’t yet qualified there is still the last-chance Swim Cup – Eindhoven taking place next week where swimmers can bust out Gwangju-worthy swims.

In the meantime, here is a list of the Dutch athletes who have qualified for this summer’s World Championships thus far:

 

