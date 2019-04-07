Dutch Worlds Qualifiers After The Hague, With Eindhoven Yet To Come

2019 SWIM CUP – THE HAGUE
- Thursday, April 4th – Sunday, April 7th
- LCM
- Meet Site
- SwimSwam Meet Preview
- KNZB Selection Criteria
- Entry Lists
- Day 1 Recap/Day 2 Recap/Day 3 Recap
- Live Results
The 2019 Swim Cup – The Hague wrapped up with Ranomi Kromowidjojo notching another qualification time to add the 50m free to her line-up for this summer’s World Championships.
For any swimmer who hasn’t yet qualified there is still the last-chance Swim Cup – Eindhoven taking place next week where swimmers can bust out Gwangju-worthy swims.
In the meantime, here is a list of the Dutch athletes who have qualified for this summer’s World Championships thus far:
- Men’s 200m breast – Arno Kamminga, 2:09.95
- Women’s 200m free – Femke Heemskerk, 1:56.48 (prelims, but counts)
- Women’s 100m back – Kira Toussaint, 1:00.00
- Women’s 100m free – Femke Heemskerk, 53.52: Ranomi Kromoiwdjojo, 54.13
- Women’s 50m back – Maaike De Waard, 27.85; Kira Toussaint, 27.98/28.02
- Women’s 50m free – Ranomi Kromowidjojo, 24.60, Femke Heemskerk 24.73 (from Marseille)
