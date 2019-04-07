Kromo & Heemskerk Go 1-2 In Women’s 50 Free To End The Hague

2019 SWIM CUP – THE HAGUE
- Thursday, April 4th – Sunday, April 7th
- LCM
The final day of competition transpired in The Hague, with superstars Ranomi Kromowidjojo and Femke Heemskerk doing battle in the women’s 50m free. Kromo already nailed a qualifying time for this summer’s World Championships in last night’s prelims, taking the top seed in 24.65.
This morning during the finals, Kromo fired off an even faster 24.60 to further solidify her name onto the roster by beating the QT of 24.73. Although Heemskerk hit a time of 24.82 for silver, outside of the QT, per the KNZB Heemskerk has already qualified with her 24.73 from the FFN Golden Tour Camille Muffat in Marseille.
For Kromo, she now enters the world rankings at #5.
2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 50 FREE
SJOSTROM
24.22
View Top 26»
2 Rikako
IKEE
JPN 24.33 09/15 3 Simone
MANUEL
USA 24.39 11/29 4 Cate
CAMPBELL
AUS 24.41 03/16 5 Sarah
SJOSTROM
SWE 24.65 01/26
The other events tonight were void of any World Championships qualifications, though Tes Schouten and Rosey Metz hit junior meet qualification in the women’s 50 breast. Schouten scored a new meet record in 30.97, with Metz right behind in 31.37.
Additional Winners:
- Silas Beth took the men’s 800m free while Imani de Jong won the women’s edition with respective times of 8:15.53 and 8:56.40.
- Matthys Goosen clocked 52.53 to notch a new meet record in the men’s 100m fly, but it fell short of the 51.67 needed for Gwangju.
- The women’s 100m fly saw Kim Busch get her hands on the wall first in 59.82, the only sub-minute mark of the field.
- Ties Elzerman topped the podium in the men’s 50m breast in 27.79.
- Zoe Vogelmann and Arjan Knipping won the women’s and men’s 200m IM events, respectively, logging efforts of 2:14.04 and 2;02.23.
- Jari Groenhart won the men’s 200m back in 2:02.75, while Tessa Vermeulen and Indy Jongman tied in 2:15.11 to win co-gold for the women.
- The men’s 50m free saw national record holder Jesse Puts get gold in 22.25, falling short of the 21.94 QT. Of note, Kenzo Simons hit a new Dutch Junior Record in 22.45 en route to 4th. NC State’s ACC Freshman of the Year, Nyls Korstanje, finished 5th in 22.70.
