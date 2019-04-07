Kromo & Heemskerk Go 1-2 In Women’s 50 Free To End The Hague

2019 SWIM CUP – THE HAGUE

The final day of competition transpired in The Hague, with superstars Ranomi Kromowidjojo and Femke Heemskerk doing battle in the women’s 50m free. Kromo already nailed a qualifying time for this summer’s World Championships in last night’s prelims, taking the top seed in 24.65.

This morning during the finals, Kromo fired off an even faster 24.60 to further solidify her name onto the roster by beating the QT of 24.73. Although Heemskerk hit a time of 24.82 for silver, outside of the QT, per the KNZB Heemskerk has already qualified with her 24.73 from the FFN Golden Tour Camille Muffat in Marseille.

For Kromo, she now enters the world rankings at #5.

The other events tonight were void of any World Championships qualifications, though Tes Schouten and Rosey Metz hit junior meet qualification in the women’s 50 breast. Schouten scored a new meet record in 30.97, with Metz right behind in 31.37.

Additional Winners: