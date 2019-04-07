Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Watanabe, Irie & Sunama Added To JPN Worlds Roster Through Day 6

2019 JAPAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

With just one more night to go here in Tokyo, below is the list of individual who have cleared the stiff JPN-mandated qualification times needed to make the World Championships in Gwangju this summer. Swimmers will still have one more chance to make the grade with next month’s Japan Open Swim.

Japanese Swimmers Hitting QT’s Through Day 5:

Individual Events:

Relays:

  • Yasuhiro Koseki – medley
  • Hiroko Makino – medley
  • Ryosuke Irie – medley
  • Misaki Sekiguchi – medley
  • Natsumi Sakai – medley
  • Rio Shirai– 4×200 free
  • Chihiro Igarashi -4x200m free
  • Tomomi Aoki – 4x200m free
  • Nagisa Imemoto – 4x200m free
  • Katsumi Namakura – 4x100m free
  • Shinri Shioura – 4x100m free
  • Katsuhiro Matsumoto – 4x100m free
  • Kaiya Seki – 4x100m free

 

Dan

Does anyone know the difference between the two columns for the men and women? Is one for the World Champs and one for the Olympics or is it for 1 vs 2 swimmers?

Bachstelze

The QT is the 2 for all Olympic events, and the 1 for the 50 back, 50 breast and 50 fly. (The 1 is the 8th world ranking over the given period, counting only two swimmers per country, and the 2 is the 16th.)

