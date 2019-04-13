Dressel on 50 Fly: “I was trying to be fast instead of just being fast” (Video)

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – RICHMOND
- April 10-13, 2019
- Collegiate School Aquatics Center, Richmond, VA
Reported by Nick Pecoraro.
MEN’S 50 FREE
- PSS Record: Nathan Adrian – 21.56
Top 3 Finishers:
- GOLD: Caeleb Dressel– 21.69
- SILVER: Michael Andrew– 21.83
- BRONZE: Michael Chadwick– 21.96
The men’s 50 free final tonight was very quick among the top 4. For Dressel, his winning time of 21.69 is the fastest in-season time he has gone, typically swimming over 22 seconds. His time is now the 4th-fastest time in the world. Michael Andrew also swam a new in-season best with a 21.83, the 6th-fastest time in the world.
Both Michael Chadwick and 4th-place finisher Jack Conger tied or bettered their personal bests. For Chadwick, he tied his 2016 Trials PB with a 21.96. For Conger, he swam a new personal best with a 22.41.
MEN’S 50 FLY
- PSS Record: Matt Targett – 23.11
Top 3 Finishers:
- GOLD: Caeleb Dressel– 23.43
- SILVER: Michael Andrew– 23.54
- BRONZE: Giles Smith– 23.69
Caeleb Dressel has officially went 2-for-2 tonight with his win in the 50 fly. This is also his second time defeated Michael Andrew tonight, out-touching the 19-year-old phenom by 0.11s. Dressel’s time is the 12th-fastest time in the world this year. Andrew was the Des Moines winner of this event, where his winning time of 23.36 remains the 7th-fastest time in the world.
