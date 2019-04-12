Kromo Hunting Women’s 50 Fly Worlds Cut In The Hague

2019 SWIM CUP – EINDHOVEN

Dutch athletes are still chasing World Championships qualifying cuts for the events in which they weren’t able to yet to qualify at either the Swim Cup – The Hague, or at another specifically-designated meet.

Ranomi Kromowidjojo is hunting her 50m fly cut after missing out in The Hague by just .07. This morning she leads the 50m fly field in 26.10, with teammate Maaike De Waard in hot pursuit in 26.21. They both need 25.91 to qualify for Gwangju.

Matthys Goosen and Jess Puts are in the same spot for the men, trying to hit a QT of 23.51. They’re already within range after the heats, with Goosen landing lane 4 in 23.60 and Puts right there in 23.62.

Arno Kamminga already qualified in the men’s 200m breast, but leads the field here in 2:12.67, while Kim Herkel was the top seed from the women’ 2:32.23.

Tomas Franta of the Czech Republic is the top man of the morning in the men’s 100m back in 54.32, while Marie Pietruschka from the same nation leads the women’s 200m free in 1:59.08.

An interesting race may develop in the men’s 200m free, with Kyle Stolk gunning for the 1:46.68 QT, holding a morning effort of 1:47.88 heading into tonight’s final.