Toussaint’s Would-Be Dutch Record DQ’d; Goosen Notches Worlds Cut

2019 SWIM CUP – EINDHOVEN

It was essentially a two-women race, as Dutch teammates Maaike De Waard and Ranomi Kromowidjojo were fighting to get to the wall first in this furious 50m fly sprint. De Waard got her hands there in 26.03, followed by Kromo’s runner-up mark of 26.07.

Both women were vying to become the first Dutch athlete to qualify for the 50m fly for this summer’s World Championships, but both fell short of the 25.91 QT needed for the roster spot int eh event. They’ll still have additional opportunities in the 2nd qualifying period specific by the KNZB in their Selection Criteria linked above.

Mathys Goosen produced a near-personal best time of 23.48 to get on the board of World Championships qualifiers for the Dutch squad. Dipping under the QT of 23.51, Goosen led Italian teenager Thomas Ceccon, who put together a solid time of 23.58 for silver.

2016 World Champion in the 50 SCM freestyle, Jesse Puts, rounded out the top 3 in 23.66. Also in the race was Italy’s Santo Condorelli, who notched 23.84 for 4th, while reigning Dutch National Record holder in this event, Nyls Korstanje settled for 7th in 24.00. He holds the NR with the 23.38 he threw down in Glasgow at the 2018 European Championships.

Maaike De Waard fought hard, but came up short in the women’s 100m back, finishing about a second behind winner Simona Kubova of Czech Republic. For De Waard, tonight represented a chance for the 22-year-old to snag a spot on the Dutch roster for Worlds, if she could muster up at least a 1:00.18 QT.

But, it was Kubova who got her hand on the wall first in 59.66, just .01 off of her lifetime best. De Waard settled for silver in 1:00.55.

Teen titan Ceccon was back in the pool in the men’s edition of the 100m back, clocking 54.43 to take the top prize tonight. He clocked 53.60 just last week in Riccione, so tonight’s performance is a solid post-championships outing for the Youth Olympic Games medalist.

In an odd series of event, Dutch National Record holder Kira Toussaint was disqualified in the women’s 100m backstroke final, where she was on her way to clocking a new standard of 59.44. She raced again in a time trial, which also rendered her disqualified. We’ve reached out for comment. Her 59.44 would have blown her previous NR time of 58.90 to bits.

Additional Winners: