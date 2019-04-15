17-year-old Sofia Rondel’s 2:01 200 Free Highlights South American Youth Championship

2019 SOUTH AMERICAN YOUTH CHAMPIONSHIP

April 9 to 13, 2019

Aquatics Center National Stadium of Chile, Santiago, Chile

Alcalde Godoy Municipal Aquatic Center, Iquique, Chile

Cavancha Beach, Iquique, Chile

Brazil dominated the South American Youth Championships with 99 total medals: 42 more than any other nation.

Brazil won 46 golds, leading Argentina (14), Colombia (6) and Chile (5). The meet was divided into two age groups: Junior I (ages 14 and under) and Junior II (ages 15-17), with boys and girls events in both age groups.

Eight athletes broke individual meet records, with more than half of those records coming on day 1.

Brazil’s Sofia Rondel broke a meet record in the 200 free for ages 15-17. That record was previously held by Argentine standout Delfina Pignatiello. Rondel went 2:01.75. Rondel also won the 400 free (4:20.42) later in the meet, and swam legs of the winning 4×100 and 4×200 free relays. Rondel was 57.70 on her 100 free split and led off the 4×200 relay in 2:03.02.

Another Brazilian broke the boys 14 & under 200 IM meet record shortly after Rondel’s 200 free win on day 1. 14-year-old Stephan Steverink went 2:10.09 in that IM race to break the meet mark. He would go on to win the 100 breast in 1:06.74 later in that same session.

Colombia’s Anthony Rincon broke a meet record in the boys 15-17 100 back. Rincon, 17, was 56.52 to win the race by more than a second. Later in the same session, another Brazilian 14-year-old broke a meet record. This time it was Perola Silva Santos in the girls 14 & under 100 breast. She went 1:12.97. Finally, Brazil’s Victor Pinheiro de Souza won the boys 15-17 100 breast in 1:02.86 – that broke the 5th meet record of the day, with multiple relays breaking meet records to close out that session.

Two more meet records fell in the 50 butterfly events. 14-year-old Martiniano Montero of Argentina won the boys 14 & under 50 fly in 25.88. One event later, in the girls 15-17 group, Anicka Delgado took down a record for Ecuador, going 27.21. A bit later in that same session, Alexia Assuncao of Brazil took down one more meet record with a 2:17.17 in the 200 backstroke for girls age 15-17.