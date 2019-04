Sahil, Siddhant and Chahat Participate Karenge World University Games Me

The Tribune Ki News Report – International Sahil Chopra, Siddhant Sejwal And Chahat Arora World University Games Me India Ko Represent Karenge, Is Baar World University Games Napoli, Italy Me 3 July Se 14 July Tak Honge. Teeno Swimmers World University Me Medal Jeetne Ke Liye Behad Positive Hai.

Teeno Hi Swimmers Punjab University Me Gurcharan Singh Ke Under Me Apni Practice Karte Hai. In Sabhi Swimmers Ne National Level Par To Medals Jeete Hi Hai Lekin International Level Par Bhi Inn Swimmers Ki Performance Behad Achi Rhi Hai.

Chahat Arora World University Me 100m,200m Freestyle And 200m Backstroke Me India Ko Represent Krengi And Unka Kahna Hai Ki Wo Iss Baar Confident Hai Ki India Ke Liye Medal Jeet Ske.

