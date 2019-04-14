2019 British Swimming Championships – Selection Policy Outline

2019 British Swimming Championships

The highlight of the British domestic swimming calendar is almost upon us, as amateurs and pro athletes alike will soon be descending upon the storied Tollcross International Swim Centre to compete for critical roster spots that set-up the remaining journey to Tokyo 2020.

On the line starting April 16th are roster spots for this summer’s World Championships, World Junior Championships, European Junior Championships and European Youth Olympic Festival, not to mention claiming bragging rights with the title ‘British National Champion.’

As in years past, there will be not just Open Finals in Glasgow, but also a Transition Final and Junior Final. The fastest 8 competitors from the heats irrespective of age will be placed in the Open Final, while the next fastest 8 age-eligible competitions will be relegated to the other 2 finals, with priority given to the Transition Final.

The Transition Final will house athletes born 1996 or later, while the Junior Final will host the European and World Junior age groups.

I’ve included the British Swimming Selection Policies for the World Championships, World Junior Championships, European Junior Championships and European Youth Olympic Festival, all linked above.

Specifically for the World Championships, as in years past, British Swimming has designed a two-table selection time strategy, with the time tables displayed below. The first place finisher in the open final of each individual Olympic event at these championships will be selected for Gwangju, provided the athlete records a time equal to or better than the Table 1 QT.

Following the selection of the athletes according to the aforementioned step, up to a maximum of 8 additional selections will be made at the discretion of the National Performance Director and Head Coach. After this step, consideration for selection of other athletes will then be given if such athletes better or equal times listed in Table 2 below.

In an even more detailed process, athletes’ times from their performance in the final will be ranked on the percentage inside the Table 2 time. As such, there is no guarantee that swimming inside a Table 2 time will earn selection.

Look for an additional meet preview highlighting specific athletes’ schedules.