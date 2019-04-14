Kenzo Simons Cracks New Dutch Junior Record In 50 Free

2019 SWIM CUP – EINDHOVEN

Prelims Highlights

Another Dutch Junior Record bit the dust at the Swim Cup – Eindhoven, this time courtesy of Kenzo Simons. While competing on the final day of the meet, Simons fired off a new personal best 50m freestyle time of 22.33 to notch his new junior mark and come in with the 3rd seed for tonight’s final.

For perspective, 18-year-old Simons’ time wipes out the 23.18 he produced at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires last October that rendered him 13th.

The old Dutch Junior Record stood at the 23.26 Nyls Korstanje clocked back in 2015.

Leading the pack is Thom De Boer in 22.21, but he’s joined by Jesse Puts, who also clocked 22.21. NC State freshman standout Korstanje is in the mix as the 4th seed in 22.73, while visiting Italian swimmer Santo Condorelli will also be fighting for gold as the 6th seed in 22.83.

The women’s 50m free saw on-fire Femke Heemskerk produce the quickest time of the morning in 24.86, while Ranomi Kromowidjojo sits just .10 behind in 24.96.

Joeri Verlinden hit 52.66 in the men’s 100m fly to snag the only sub-53 second seed of the morning, while Lisa Hopink was the top seed of the women’s edition of the 100m fly, taking lane 4 in 58.96.