Ceccon Lowers 50 Back Italian Junior Record, Heemskerk & Kromo Tie In 100 Free

2019 SWIM CUP – EINDHOVEN

Please see following posts for women’s 100m breaststroke Dutch National Record by Tes Schouten and men’s 400 IM Dutch National Record (tie) by Arjan Knipping:

On night 2 of the 2019 The Swim Cup – Eindhoven saw Italian swimmer Domenico Acerenza climb to the top of the podium in the men’s 400m free, clocking 3:49.10 to represent the only swimmer of the field to dip under 3:50.

Acerenza is just coming off the Italian National Championships, which took place last week in Riccione. There he punched a time of 3:47.46 for bronze behind winner Gabriele Detti and silver medalist Marco De Tullio.

Tonight, De Tullio settled for silver himself in 3:50.49 while Luc Kroon clocked 3:51.73 for bronze.

Teenage Kroon’s time checks-in as a new Dutch Junior Record, something Kroon is getting used to. Last December he overtook a longtime standing Pieter van den Hoogenband Junior Record in the SCM 200 free.

Italian National Champion in the men’s 50m backstroke, Thomas Ceccon, surpassed his own Italian Junior Record en route to gold tonight in Eindhoven. After clinching the top seed of the morning in 25.66, the 18-year-old multi-Youth Olympic Games medalist produced a faster time of 25.16 to take the gold.

In Riccione last week, Ceccon took the national title in a tie of 25.20, so tonight’s time dips under that previous lifetime best. He now moves up to rank as the 16th fastest performer in the world this season

Nobody likes being disqualified in a race and national record holder Kira Toussaint had to suffer that fate twice during last night’s finals. She first was called for exceeding 15m in the actual women’s 100m back final, then got called again for the same violation in the time trial.

The former Tennessee Vol bounced back this evening, however, and took the 50m back title in a mark of 27.98. That out-touched Maaike De Waard, who roared to the wall just behind her in 28.00. Czech swimmer Simona Kubova earned bronze in 28.17.

Kyle Stolk set his sights on a World Championships qualifying time with his 48.53 mega personal best in this morning’s 100m free prelims. But, the 22-year-old fell short tonight, hitting a mark of 48.80, still enough for gold.

Double Italians in Santo Condorelli and Ceccon wound up finishing 2nd and 3rd tonight, with the former clocking 49.23 to the latter’s 49.32. NC State standout and ACC Freshman of the Year, Nyls Korstanje, earned 4th in 49.46.

The night ended with a fireworks display to the wall in a women’s 100m free battle between Femke Heemskerk and Ranomi Kromowidjojo. Heemskerk opened with a wicked-fast 25.68 to Kromo’s 26.15, but the 2012 double Olympic champion closed hard to meet her at the wall at the finish. Both women touched in identical times of 53.49 for co-gold.

The pair now sit as the 8th fastest swimmers in the world.

Kim Busch notched a bronze in the race in 54.40, the 2nd fastest performance of her career.

Additional Winners:

