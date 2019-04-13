Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

18-Year-Old Tes Schouten Becomes First Dutch Woman Ever Under 1:07 In 100 Breast

2019 SWIM CUP – EINDHOVEN

While competing on day 2 of The Swim Cup – Eindhoven, 18-year-old Tes Schouten lowered her own Dutch National Record in the women’s 100m breaststroke.

After taking the top seed in a time of 1:07.97 during this morning’s prelims, Schouten crushed that to bits to register a winning effort of 1:06.96 to become the first Dutch woman to ever break the 1:07 barrier in the event.

Splits for Schouten’s race tonight included a quick 31.40 opener, followed by a 35.56 back half to beat the field in Eindhoven tonight by over 2 seconds.

Schouten was the owner of the previous NR with the 1:07.12 she threw down at the 2018 KNZB Challenger in Oosterhout. There, she split 31.35/35.77 for her 1:07.12, which was a big-time new personal best at the time by just under 2 seconds.

The teen was set to represent Netherlands at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires last October, but had to withdraw due to physical injuries. Tonight’s outing represents her return to the elite international stage, becoming the 7th fastest performer in the world this season with her performance.

