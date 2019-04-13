Josh Prenot Breaks Down Short Course Worlds, Wedding in Indonesia (Video)

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Josh Prenot Breaks Down Short Course Worlds, Wedding in Indonesia

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – RICHMOND

 

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

MEN’S 200 BREAST

Top 3 Finishers:

Josh Prenot use his lethal back-half to pull away from the field and win with a comfy time of 2:11.51. This is Prenot’s 2nd PSS 200 breast title after winning in Knoxville. Runner-up Nic Fink was the Des Moines title winner and finished this time with a 2:12.15.

Superfan

Video?

31 minutes ago

