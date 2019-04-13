Josh Prenot Breaks Down Short Course Worlds, Wedding in Indonesia (Video)

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – RICHMOND
- April 10-13, 2019
- Collegiate School Aquatics Center, Richmond, VA
Reported by Nick Pecoraro.
MEN’S 200 BREAST
- PSS Record: Andrew Wilson – 2:08.94
Top 3 Finishers:
- GOLD: Josh Prenot– 2:11.51
- SILVER: Nic Fink– 2:12.15
- BRONZE: Carlos Claverie– 2:12.87
Josh Prenot use his lethal back-half to pull away from the field and win with a comfy time of 2:11.51. This is Prenot’s 2nd PSS 200 breast title after winning in Knoxville. Runner-up Nic Fink was the Des Moines title winner and finished this time with a 2:12.15.
