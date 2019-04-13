Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Arjan Knipping Ties Marcel Wouda’s Decades-Old 400 IM Dutch Record

2019 SWIM CUP – EINDHOVEN

Arjan Knipping nearly took down the long-standing Dutch National Record in the men’s 400m IM tonight in Eindhoven, settling instead for a tie of the 4:15.38 mark set way back in 1997.

While competing on night 2 of the 2019 The Swim Cup – Eindhoven, the 24-year-old Knipping produced a winning 400m IM mark of 4:15.38 en route to standing atop the podium, smashing his lifetime best of 4:16.78 he threw down just last weekend at The Hague.

His time ties the same 4:15.38 that now-National Training Centre Eindhoven Head Coach Marcel Wouda registered all the way back at the 1997 European Championships when he won gold.

As fast as Knipping’s outing tonight was, it still fell just shy of the 4:15.04 World Championships qualifying mark established the Royal Dutch Swimming Federation (KNZB).

Knipping’s effort kicks Japanese Olympic champion Kosuke Hagino out of the top 10 performers in the world this season with tonight’s swim.

2018-2019 LCM MEN 400 IM

DaiyaJPN
SETO
01/27
4.09.25
2David
VERRASZTO		HUN4.12.6503/29
3Peter
BERNEK		HUN4.12.8003/29
4Chase
KALISZ		USA4.13.4504/11
5Yuuki
IKARI		JPN4.13.5404/08
View Top 26»

