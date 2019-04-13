2019 Pro Swim Series – Richmond: Day 4 Finals Scratches

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – RICHMOND

Oftentimes the final day of a PSS event will see some of the bigger names try to throw down some fast times in the morning’s prelims, then scratch out of finals in order to get a head start on getting home. That doesn’t seem to be the case here in Richmond, as most of the scratches from tonight seem to be coming from athletes who will be focusing on one event after swimming two or three this morning.

Here’s a quick rundown of scratches from the A- or B-finals:

200 IM

Hali Flickinger and Leah Smith are both out of the A-final. Flickinger will be swimming the 200 back later in the session, while Smith appears to be done. Bethany Galat and Lauren Barber move into the A-final, while Cabell Whitlow and Sara Stotler into the B, along with Zoe Lusk.

200 Back

Olivia Smoliga , Kylee Alons , Madisyn Cox are all out of the A-final. Cox has the 200 IM right before this, Smoliga has the 100 free later in the session, and Alons seems to be done. The scratches bumped Morgan Liberto , Paige Madden , and Rose Pouch into the A-final, and Lauren Poole , Alaina Skellett , and Felicity Passon into the B-final.

50 Breast

Anna Keating is out of the B-final, Breanna Roman is in.

100 Free