2019 European Junior C’ships Day 4 Age Record Round-up

2019 EUROPEAN JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Just 1 more day remains now for the 2019 European Junior Championships taking place in Kazan, Russia. We’ve already seen several Championships Records and Senior Records go down over the course of the competition, but let’s not forget about the many national age records biting the dust with virtually every event.

We’re keeping track of the individual national age records of which we’re aware as the meet rolls on. The following list includes those that we were able to note from day 4 Let me know of any additional swims clearing a record in the comments. National Records have also been noted below.

Katie Shanahan, Scottish Age Record for 15-year-olds in 200 IM Shanahan already made some noise at the British Championships this year where she took down 3-time Olympian Hannah Miley’s Age Record in the 400m IM, but the teen was attacking the 200m IM here in Kazan tonight. Taking on the final, Shanahan produced a time of 2:15.7 to log a new personal best and finish 4th overall. Her time also overtakes Tain Bruce’s Scottish Age REcord of 2:17.29 from 2014 with ease.

Matt Richards, British Age Record for 16-year-olds in 200 Free Continuing on his siege of record-breaking on the British boards, 16-year-old Richards downed the 200m free Age Record he set at the British Championships this year. There, he set a PB of 1:49.36, but he trounced that mark with a super solid 1:48.93 to take the 2nd seed behind Swiss ace Antion Djakovic in tomorrow night’s final. Richards already won the 100m free gold here in a big-time 48.88.

Kayla Van Der Merwe, British Age Record for 16-year-olds in 100 Breast Making her move in the women’s 100m breast is Van Der Merwe the Brit who took bronze in the 200m distance earlier in the meet. Tonight, the teen entered new territory in the sprint distance, hitting a time of 1:07.96 for 3rd seed, as well as her only time ever under the 1:08-threshold. She surpasses the 1:08.04 British Age Record for 16-year-olds held by Olympian Siobhan-Marie O’Connor of 1:08.04 from 2012.

Caspar Corbeau, Dutch Junior Record in 100 Breast The University of Texas-bound Corbeau has been wreaking havoc in the breaststroke events here in Kazan, reaping silver in the 200m and bronze in the 50m. He’s setting himself up for another medal in this 100m distance, taking the #1 seed in a lifetime best of 1:00.93. That lowered his own Junior Record of 1:01.81 from last year’s Youth Olympic Games, but also his 1:01.60 from prelims.

Sven Schwarz, German Age Record in 800 Free Schwarz absolutely obliterated his previous Age Record in the men’s 800m free, slicing more than 8 seconds off his previous PB to take bronze tonight Entering this meet Schwarz’s PB rested at the 8:01.82 he put up in just May of this year, so he made a huge move to get into 7:53 territory with his bronze medal.

Eoin Corby, Irish Junior Record in 100 Breast Sitting behind Corbeau as the #2 seed in the men’s 100m breast is Irishman Corby, the 17-year-old is making a name for himself in native Ireland. He lowered his Junior Record to 1:0188 in the prelims to an even quicker 1:01.25 entering tomorrow night’s final.

Daniel Weffen, Irish Junior Record in 800 Free Although he finished off the podium, Weffen still produced a quick swim for his nation in the form of a 8:13.72 800 free time. That outperformed the previous Irish Junior Record of 8:16.79.

Carman Weiler, Spanish Age Record in 50 Free 14-year-old Carmen Weiler snapped a new 50m free Age Record for Spain with her semi-final swim of 25.97. She finished 12th overall.



National Records Broken on Day 4: