Missouri Hires Jennifer Cahill as Latest Assistant Coach

The University of Missouri has announced the hiring of Jennifer Cahill as the program’s next assistant coach. She comes to the program from Vanderbilt, where she spent the last 2 seasons as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator; she also developed the school’s dryland training program.

In her time at Vanderbilt, the school set 8 program records, though that didn’t help their women’s-only team climb out of the SEC cellar: they’ve finished last in the conference in each season since the program was reinstated in 2006-2007 after a 14-year hiatus.

Prior to Vanderbilt, she spent 2 years as a graduate assistant at TCU, where she earned her master’s degree. In her final season there, TCU set 5 school records.

She did her undergraduate work in business administration at Boise State. While there, the Hawaii native was a part of 3 consecutive conference championship teams. When she graduated, she held the school records in both the 1000 and 1650 freestyles, though those were both broken in 2017 by Emma Chard.

After graduating from Boise State, she stayed local and coached with the Boise YMCA Swim Team in 2013 before spending 2014 as an assistant at the University of Puget Sound.

Missouri’s new head coach Andy Grevers has had a busy summer so far filling out his coaching staff. At the end of June, Mizzou announced the hiring of Tracy Martin from EMU and Alec Hayden from Alligator Aquatics, both as associate head coaches. Now he’s added Cahill and Chris Carter (which has not yet officially been announced), to fill out his staff of 4 swimming assistant. The org chart affected by the following movements among Missouri’s paid assistants from last season:

Last season, with Grevers acting as interim head coach while the official head coach Greg Rhodenbaugh was placed on a leave of absence, the Missouri women finished 7th at the SEC Championships while the men were 2nd behind only Florida. Previously, the Missouri men had never been higher than 5th since joining the SEC for the 2012-2013 season.