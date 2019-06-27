Alec Hayden Announced as Another Associate Head Coach at Missouri

New Missouri head coach Andy Grevers has announced another addition to his coaching staff for the 2019 season. Alec Hayden has been announced as an associate head coach, joining Tracy Martin, who was given the same title on Wednesday.

Hayden spent last year coaching with Alligator Aquatics in Arlington Heights, Illinois. He spent 9 months as associate head coach and in March was promoted to head coach of the 150-member program. In his time there, the program set 11 team records.

Prior to Alligator Aquatics, Hayden was an assistant at Northwestern in the 2017-2018 season and spent a brief period as an associate head coach. There, he was the team’s primary sprint coach and recruiting coordinator. He also has 4 years as an assistant at Illinois and 1 year as an assistant at William & Mary on his collegiate resume.

Other club jobs include as the head senior coach at NASA Wildcat Aquatics in Evanston, Illinois, while coaching as a volunteer with Northwestern.

His career path very much overlaps with that of his new boss Grevers, who like Hayden spent time as a volunteer assistant at Northwestern. Grevers was also the head coach at Wildcat Aquatics form 2005-2010, including about 2 years of overlap with Hayden there.

