Mizzou Names Tracy Martin As Associate Head Coach

The University of Missouri has announced Tracy Martin as new Associate Head Coach for the men’s and women’s swimming and diving program on Wednesday.

Martin is the first addition to the coaching staff under the leadership of new head coach Andrew Grevers, who was promoted from interim head coach after suspended coach Greg Rhodenbaugh was ‘reassigned’ from his position for what the university called “team management allegations.”

A Michigan native, Martin has spent the past nine seasons at Eastern Michigan University, serving as associate head coach for the past two seasons and assistant coach for the seven years prior, from 2010-2017. Though the highly-successful EMU men’s swimming and diving program was cut in 2018, the women’s team has continued on an upward trajectory, and in 2018 produced NCAA runner-up in the 100 breaststroke Delaney Duncan.

Prior to EMU, Martin spent one season as an assistant coach to Milan High School in Milan, MI, near Ypsilanti. From 2008-2009, Martin served as an assistant coach at the University of Rochester in New York. Martin herself swam for the University of Michigan, and ran track (outdoor) at Michigan, where she graduated in 2005 with a B.A. in sport management and communications. She earned her M.A. in sport management from Wayne State University in 2008.

Mizzou saw the departure of three assistants in the spring of 2019: Mark Gangloff left to become head coach at the University of North Carolina; assistant coach Jack Brown was then announced as associated head coach at UNC; and Emily Eaton was hired as an assistant coach by Indiana University, which has gone through its own coaching shakeup in the months since the NCAA Championships.

Press release courtesy Missouri Athletics:

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Mizzou head swimming and diving coach Andrew Grevers announced the addition of Tracy Martin to the Missouri coaching staff on Wednesday. Martin will serve as associate head coach for the Tigers.

“Tracy’s attributes and credentials stood out very early in the hiring process and I am beyond excited to add her to our staff,” Grevers said. “She has played a major role in coaching multiple NCAA finalists during her nine years at EMU and we look to take full advantage of these expertise. Her passion, leadership and caring demeanor fall perfectly in line with my vision for the future of the Mizzou swimming and diving program.”

She comes to Columbia from after nine seasons at Eastern Michigan, including the past two years as the associate head coach for the Eagles.

“Making the move to the University of Missouri is a great opportunity not only for myself but for my family as well,” Martin said. “After meeting Mizzou’s amazing athletics staff, I not only saw a great professional opportunity but also a home to raise my family. I knew Mizzou swimming and diving was special when Andrew explained his vision. I look forward to learning from someone with his passion and experience.

“It was a tough decision to leave Eastern Michigan as I’ve learned so much from Peter Linn and have such fond memories from the past nine years. I would not be the coach I am today without Peter, Buck Smith, my amazing coaching colleagues, student-athletes, and of course the love and support of my family.”

During her time in Ypsilanti, Martin helped the Eagle women record five-straight Mid-American Conference runner-up placements, and the men win five conference crowns in eight seasons before the men’s program was disbanded following the 2017-18 season.

Martin coached six different NCAA qualifiers while at Eastern Michigan, including Delaney Duncan, the 2019 NCAA 100 breast runner-up and a five-time MAC champion. Under her tutelage, Jacob Hanson also placed fourth in the 200 back at the 2013 NCAA Championships.

Prior to Eastern Michigan, Martin was an assistant at Milan High School and Milan Swim Club in Milan, Mich. She also spent one season as an assistant at the University of Rochester, and coached New Albany Aquatics Club and Dublin Jerome High School, both in Ohio.

A student-athlete at Michigan, Martin was a four-year member of the Wolverine swimming team and competed for the track and field program for three seasons.

Martin graduated from Michigan in 2005 with a B.A. in Sport Management and Communications, and earned an M.A. in Sport Administration from Wayne State in 2008. She and her husband Adam have two daughters, Natalie Marie and Peyton.