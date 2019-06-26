Lilly King Makes the Top 3 in CWSA Honda Cup Finals

After winning the College Women’s Sports Award for women’s swimming back in December, Lilly King was named a finalist for the Honda Cup in April. The Honda Cup is awarded to the top female collegiate athlete of the year. At the CWSA Honda Cup Awards show in Los Angeles on Monday, King came in 3rd.

King earned this award after becoming the first woman in NCAA history to win both the 100 and 200 breaststroke at NCAAs all four years she competed. King went a perfect 8-for-8 in NCAA breast races, and currently holds NCAA, American, and US Open records in both.

The winner of the Honda Cup on Monday was UCLA Softball pitcher Rachel Garcia. Garcia had an incredible season for the Bruins, also being named USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year for the second year in a row, and was nominated for the Honda Cup for the 2nd year in a row. Now buckle up, because Garcia’s accolades from this year don’t end there. She was also named the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Player of the Year, ESPNW National Player of the Year, and the Women’s College World Series Most Outstanding Player. She also helped lead UCLA to the national title, and is a member of the USA Softball National Team.