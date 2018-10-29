Missouri Coach Greg Rhodenbaugh Placed On Administrative Leave

University of Missouri head coach Greg Rhodenbaugh has been placed on administrative leave while the school investigates “team management allegations.” The school announced the move in a press release today.

The school’s release says that Rhodenbaugh is on leave “while the University investigates allegations related to team management issues within the Tiger programs.” Associate Head Coach Andrew Grevers will take over as interim head coach while Rhodenbaugh is away. The release indicates the investigation came as a result of accusations by student-athletes:

“We recently were made aware of serious team management allegations by our student-athletes, and it is appropriate that Coach Rhodenbaugh be placed on paid administrative leave while the University conducts a full investigation,” said athletics director Jim Sterk.

We’ve asked the school for further detail about the specifics of the allegations, but have not yet received a response.

Rhodenbaugh has been coaching Missouri for the past nine seasons. He’s a USA Swimming National Team coach for two athletes. Grevers has been with the Missouri program since Rhodenbaugh took over, starting as an assistant coach and being promoted to associate head coach before last season. Missouri is set to compete against Kentucky this weekend, and will host the Mizzou Invite starting on November 15.