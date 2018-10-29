2018 Monday Preview #4: Which NCAA Meets to Pay Attention to This Week

Sometimes, there are too many meets to focus on in one week of the NCAA season. With all of the racing going on across the country this week, zone in on a few big ones that should produce fast swimming, great races, and more intrigue.

We’ll be previewing each week with at least a few great meets, typically on Mondays, through the rest of the fall semester and then again on through January. Let us know in the comments about other meets we didn’t talk about here, and why we should pay attention to them!

TEXAS V. TEXAS A&M

Date – 11/2

Hosts – Texas

Why you should pay attention: It’s the biggest and baddest showdown in the Lone Star state. This year, as the A&M women rebuild and the Texas women look really strong, it might not be too tight, but look for Aggie star Sydney Pickrem to shine nonetheless. Last year, the Longhorn women won by 3 points, but the big news was on the men’s side, as the Aggie men took down Texas for the first time in 55 years. Before that, A&M’s men had not won since 1962, the year current A&M head coach Jay Holmes was born. NCAAs are always the meet that Texas really is focusing on, but this is a storied rivalry meet that always produces fireworks.

FLORIDA V. FLORIDA STATE

Date – 11/2

Hosts – Florida State

Why you should pay attention: It’s certainly rivalry week! The Florida women are looking more and more revived after a slump couple seasons, and the Gator men’s freshman class has shown up more than any other rookie group in the country.

ASU V. USC

Date – 11/2

Hosts – USC

Why you should pay attention: We haven’t seen much of the USC men this season, while the women have either been suited up or without their stars for most of their meets so far. This is setting up to be a good Pac-12 showdown– we haven’t seen Cameron Craig suit up for the Sun Devils yet, and his presence (or lack thereof) will definitely impact how good of a meet this will be for the men.

LOUISVILLE V. VIRGINIA

Date – 11/2-11/3

Hosts – Louisville

Why you should pay attention: A high-caliber ACC match-up, we’ll get to see UVA in its second-straight two-day dual meet. The men overpowered Auburn this past weekend but the Tiger women showed up and handed it to the Cavaliers (who were without top sprinter Morgan Hill).

MICHIGAN ST V. KENYON

Date – 11/3

Hosts – Michigan State

Why you should pay attention: Last year, the Spartans just barely got by DIII powerhouse Kenyon, with the Kenyon women exhibitioning their way to a loss in the final relay. This is typically a close meet, with DI Michigan State, part of power 5 conference Big Ten, having a lot at stake here.

CAL V. WASHINGTON STATE

Date – 11/3

Hosts – Washington State

Why you should pay attention: Amy Bilquist swam the 100 back three weeks ago against Utah, but that’s been her only swim of the season. She’s been seen with a brace on her foot and crutches on social media, so it’s unknown if she’ll be racing much this semester or if she’s taking a rest until the back half of the season. We haven’t even seen freshman backstroker Alex Sumner race, either. But, Katie McLaughlin and Abbey Weitzeil have been fantastic thus far in the year, so that’s something to look forward to.