MN State Champ Maria Mattaini Verbally Commits to South Dakota

Maria Mattaini, a senior at Visitation High School in Saint Paul, Minnesota, has made a verbal commitment to the University of South Dakota for the class of 2023. A freestyle and backstroke specialist, Mattaini helped Visitation win the 2016 MSHSL Girls Class A Swim & Dive Championships her sophomore year by winning the 500 free (5:01.32), placing 4th in the 200 free (1:54.90), and contributing a leg (53.31) to the runner-up 400 free relay. Last year as a junior she competed in the 50/100 freestyles at the Section 4A Championships; she swam the 100 free and 400 free relay at States.

In club swimming, Mattaini represents Blackline Aquatics. She finished her LCM season at 2018 ISCA TYR Summer Senior Championship in St. Petersburg, Florida, where she swam the 50/100/200/400 free and 50/100/200 back. During the course of the summer she improved her PBs in the 50 free and 50/100/200 back.

South Dakota finished 4th at the 2018 Summit League Championships. Mattaini would have scored for the Coyotes by scoring 13th in the mile, in the A final of the 500 free, and in the B finals of the 200 free and 200 back.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 17:51.40

1000 free – 10:36.68

500 free – 5:01.32

200 free – 1:54.90

200 back – 2:13.15

Maria Mattaini is excited to announce her verbal commitment to continue her academic and swimming career at the University of South Dakota pic.twitter.com/UJGjfciHid — John Barnes (@STA_BLA_Swim) September 26, 2018