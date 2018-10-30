Back/Free Specialist Forest Webb Hands Verbal Commitment to Virginia Tech

Forest Webb, who hails from Laurel Fork, Virginia and swims for H2okie Aquatics, has verbally committed to Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University’s class of 2023. He will join fellow commits AJ Pouch, Hunter Cassady, Ryan Vipavetz, and Will Koeppen in Blacksburg in the fall of 2019.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Virginia Tech. Thank you to my family and coaches for helping me throughout this process. Go Hokies!!!”

A senior at Carroll County High School, Webb was runner-up in the 100 back (50.29) and placed 5th in the 200 free (1:41.65) at the 2018 VHSL Class 4 Swimming & Diving Championship.

Webb is coming off a strong summer season in which he finaled in the 50 back (6th), 100 back (14th), and 200 back (20th) at 2018 NCSA Summer Championship. He earned new PBs in the 100/200 free, 50/100/200 back, and 200 IM at the meet, making significant progress in all his events. He improved his 200 back by 5.4 seconds over last summer and also had big drop in the 200 free (-4.6), 100 free (-3.4), 200 IM (-3.1), and 100 back (-1.3).

Top SCY times:

50 back – 23.12

100 back – 49.71

200 back – 1:51.30

200 free – 1:41.50

100 free – 47.24

50 free – 21.78