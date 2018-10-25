Virginia Tech Lands Verbal from In-state Freestyler Hunter Cassady

Hunter Cassady of Collinsville, Virginia has made a verbal commitment to the in-state H2Okies for 2019-20. A senior at Bassett High School, Cassady swims year-round for Virginia Gators under Doug Fonder.

“I am excited to say that I have finally verbally committed to my dream school! I wouldn’t be able to do what I do without the support from my family and friends. I cannot thank Coach Sergio and Coach Josh enough for their belief in me. I am super excited for what the future holds! #gohokies #talonsup #thisishome”

A multi-sport athlete until his junior year (he played golf and soccer at Bassett before opting to focus on swimming last year), Cassady decided he wanted to swim in college and joined the Gators in the fall of 2018. At the 2018 VHSL Class 4 State Championships, he was runner-up in the 50 free (21.37) and took 4th in the 100 free (46.97).

Cassady wrapped up his long course season at 2018 TYR ISCA Summer Senior Championships. He was on the winning 200 free relay, and he finaled in the 50 free (4th), 100 free (4th), 200 free (16th), 200 IM (18th), and 50 fly (29th). He scored new lifetime bests in the 50/100/200 free, 50/100 fly, and 200 IM.

SCY times:

50 free – 21.24

100 free – 45.78

200 free – 1:44.05

200 IM – 1:57.64

Cassady will join AJ Pouch, Ryan Vipavetz, and Will Koeppen in the H2Okies’ class of 2023.