2017 NCAA Qualifier John Whiteside No Longer at Virginia

Former NCAA qualifier John Whiteside is no longer on the University of Virginia swim team or enrolled at the school, the school confirmed this week.

Whiteside grew up in Connecticut, where he swam for the Wesport/Weston Family YMCA Swim Team and Fairfield Ludlowe High School. He joined the Cavaliers as a freshman for the 2016-2017 season and had arguably the best times of anyone on the team that year. He registered lifetimes bests of 19.84/42.76/1:34.9 across the freestyle events at the 2017 ACC Championships, and split 1:32.98 on the Cavaliers 800 free relay. He couldn’t quite match those times at NCAAs, and the men’s team as a whole failed to score a single point that year.

He was on the roster all last season, but did not compete in a single meet. While his times would’ve undoubtedly been helpful for the Cavaliers, they still managed to go from 0 points to 19 (29th place) in the first year under head coach Todd DeSorbo.