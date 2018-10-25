Lakeside’s Claire McAtee Sends Verbal Commitment to FGCU Eagles

Louisville, Kentucky’s Claire McAtee has verbally committed to swim for Florida Gulf Coast University in the fall of 2019. Anna Hogan has also indicated she will swim for the Eagles in the class of 2023.

“Super excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Florida Gulf Coast University! I would like to Thank my family, friends, and coaches for all their support. Super excited to be an eagle and Wings Up!”

McAtee is a senior at Sacred Heart Academy. She placed 3rd in the 100 free (51.98) and 6th in the 50 free (23.98) at the 2018 Kentucky High School Athletic Association Swimming & Diving Championships. She also led off the winning 200 free relay (24.20). McAtee does her club swimming with Lakeside Swim Team under Mike DeBoor. She competed in the 50/100/200 free and 50/100/200 back at the 2018 Southern Zone Senior Championships this summer, finaling in the 50/100 free and all three backstrokes and picking up new times in everything but the 200 free, which she had PBd in at the Kentucky Senior State Meet two weeks earlier.

McAtee’s top times would have scored for FGCU at the 2018 CCSA Swimming and Diving Championships in the 100 free, 100 back, and 200 back.

SCY times:

50 free – 23.98

100 free – 51.98

100 back – 57.99

200 back – 2:05.46

LCM times:

100 back – 1:05.83

200 back – 2:25.87

50 free – 27.60