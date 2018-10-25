Notre Dame Lands HEAT Distance Specialist Luke Thornbrue for 2019

Distance freestyler Luke Thornbrue of the Hillsboro Swim Team (HEAT) in Oregon has sent a verbal commitment to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish for 2019.

I am extremely excited to announce my commitment to continue my swimming and academic career at the University of Notre Dame! I’d like to thank all of my coaches, friends, and family that have gotten me to where I am today. Go Irish! ☘️

TOP TIMES

SCY

100y free – 45.35

200y free – 1:37.47

500y free – 4:24.95

100y free – 9:06.92

1650y free – 15:11.07

200y fly – 1:49.98

LCM

100m free – 52.43

200m free – 1:51.59

400m free – 3:58.05

800m free – 8:15.72

1500m free – 15:58.01

Thornbrue only raced at the Oregon HS State Championships in 2016 as a freshman, where he won the 200 and 500 free. The Century HS senior competed at the 2018 U.S. Speedo Jr Nationals this past summer, scoring an 11th place finish in the 200 free and a 17th place finish in the 400 free. He was also part of the American contingent to compete at the 2018 Mel Zajac Jr. International Meet this spring, where he finished top 24 in the 100/200/400/800/1500 free races.

Pairing with Will Barao, another incoming freshman with very similar times in the free (1:37/4:24/9:02/15:08), Notre Dame is getting a nice distance free boost to their roster. Thornbrue already figures to be an immediate contributor at the conference level, as his best mile time would’ve placed 17th at the 2018 ACC Championships, where ND finished 4th. The Irish are led in distance by sophomore Zach Yeadon, who finished 4th in the mile at NCAAs last year and who could feasibly challenge for an NCAA title this year.

Thornbrue joins #19 Topher Stensby, HM Will Barao, Cason Wilburn, Jack Hoagland, Nick Torres, Charles Korndorffer, and Nick Chase in ND’s class of 2023.