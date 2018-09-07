Notre Dame Picks Up Verbal Commitment from Legacy Nick Torres

Nick Torres from Eastchester, New York has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Notre Dame for 2019-20. He will join Cason Wilburn, Jack Hoagland, Topher Stensby, and Will Barao in the Fighting Irish’s class of 2023.

“I am proud to announce my commitment to the University of Notre Dame. I am extremely thankful for this opportunity, and it couldn’t have been done without my family, friends, teammates, and coaches. Special shoutout to @yugo.tsukikawa who has been my training partner for 9 years. ND ‘95 -> ND ‘23 #legacy”

Torres is a senior at Fordham Preparatory School, whom he represented at the 2018 NYSPHSAA Federation Championship. There, he was runner-up in the 200 IM (1:51.07) and fourth in the 100 back (51.12). He also contributed to FP’s 3rd-place medley relay and 6th-place 400 free relay.

Torres swims year-round for Badger Swim Club in Larchmont, New York. A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, he competed at 2018 Speedo Summer Juniors in Irvine, swimming the 200 free, 100/200 back and 200 IM. He also earned a PB in the 100 free leading off the 400 free relay. Torres had an excellent junior year; he updated his PBs in every event.

Top SCY times:

200 IM – 1:49.27

400 IM – 3:58.11

50 back – 23.59

100 back – 50.21

200 back – 1:49.44