In-state Flyer Isabel Traba Verbally Commits to Miami Hurricanes

Sarasota, Florida’s Isabel Traba has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Miami for 2019-20. A senior at Sarasota High School, Traba swims year-round for Sarasota YMCA Sharks.

“Beyond excited to announce my commitment to swim at the University of Miami! I am so grateful to my coaches, teammates, and family for their endless support. GO CANES!!! 🧡🙌🏼💚”

Traba finished 6th in the 200 IM (2:06.16) and 8th in the 100 fly (55.68) at the 2017 FHSAA Class 4A Championships last November. In club swimming, she placed 3rd in the 200 fly at Winter Juniors East (1:58.58) and was 4th in the same event at 2018 YMCA Short Course National Championships in April. She also won the consolation finals of the 100 fly (54.99) and 400 IM (4:22.36) and finaled in a number of SYS relays. After her big time drop in the 200m fly last summer at U.S. Open, Traba notched PBs in a number of events during her junior year of high school: SCY 200 fly and LCM 100 free, 200 back, 100 breast, and 100 fly.

Top SCY times:

200 fly – 1:58.58

100 fly – 54.99

200 IM – 2:04.72

400 IM – 4:22.36

100 free – 53.01

200 free – 1:54.54

Beyond excited to announce my commitment to swim at the University of Miami! I am so grateful to my coaches, teammates, and family for their endless support. GO CANES!!! 🧡🙌🏼💚 pic.twitter.com/HqXLrRdzeV — Isabel Traba (@isabeltraba) July 13, 2018