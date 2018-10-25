British Swimming COO Ian Mason Retiring At End of 2018

The second C-level employee of a major swimming federation is stepping down, as British Swimming’s Chief Operating Officer Ian Mason OBE will be retiring from his role effective at the end of this year. Mason’s departure follows the announcement that USA Swimming’s Chief Marketing Officer, Matt Farrell, would be leaving that organization to pursue a role at the Golf Channel.

Mason has been involved in British swimming and aquatic sport in the UK, including having a hand in the growth and development of Scottish Swimming as Chairman. He also served in the role of Director of World Class Operations for British Swimming.

Announcing his retirement, Mason stated, “British Swimming is in a positive place. There have been some excellent performances in recent years, including the 2016 Rio Olympic and Paralympic Games, 2017 World Championships, 2018 Commonwealth Games and European Championships.

“Whilst this is no guarantee of future success in Tokyo, all concerned are working hard to maximise our performances at the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

“I would like to thank all of the staff, athletes and Board members past and present for their hard work, dedication and professionalism throughout my time at British Swimming.

“The success of any organisation depends on the quality of the individuals working within it, and British Swimming has high-quality individuals across all aspects of its business.”

Quotes courtesy of British Swimming.

Leave a Reply

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!