British Swimming COO Ian Mason Retiring At End of 2018

The second C-level employee of a major swimming federation is stepping down, as British Swimming’s Chief Operating Officer Ian Mason OBE will be retiring from his role effective at the end of this year. Mason’s departure follows the announcement that USA Swimming’s Chief Marketing Officer, Matt Farrell, would be leaving that organization to pursue a role at the Golf Channel.

Mason has been involved in British swimming and aquatic sport in the UK, including having a hand in the growth and development of Scottish Swimming as Chairman. He also served in the role of Director of World Class Operations for British Swimming.

Announcing his retirement, Mason stated, “British Swimming is in a positive place. There have been some excellent performances in recent years, including the 2016 Rio Olympic and Paralympic Games, 2017 World Championships, 2018 Commonwealth Games and European Championships.

“Whilst this is no guarantee of future success in Tokyo, all concerned are working hard to maximise our performances at the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

“I would like to thank all of the staff, athletes and Board members past and present for their hard work, dedication and professionalism throughout my time at British Swimming.

“The success of any organisation depends on the quality of the individuals working within it, and British Swimming has high-quality individuals across all aspects of its business.”

Quotes courtesy of British Swimming.