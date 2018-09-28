NOLA’s Charles Korndorffer to Take His Talents to South Bend

New Orleans, Louisiana’s Charles Korndorffer has announced his verbal pledge to the Fighting Irish and will join Cason Wilburn, Jack Hoagland, Nick Torres, Topher Stensby, and Will Barao in the University of Notre Dame’s class of 2023. Korndorffer swims for Nu Wave Swim Club under head coach Ross Hedrick, as well as for Jesuit High School where he is currently a senior. At the 2017 LHSAA Division I Championship Swim Meet last November, he won the 100 fly (49.13) and 100 back (49.72), etching his name in the LHSAA and Division I record books in both individual events. He also contributed to the winning 4×100 free (46.87 anchor) and 4×50 medley (21.88 butterfly leg) relays, the latter of which broke the LHSAA and D1 records.

In club swimming, Kordorffer was the Louisiana Swimming LSC Senior Male Swimmer of the Year for 2017-18. He holds LSC records in the boys’ 17-18 100y fly and 100m fly, and as a member of the boys’ 15-18 200/400y medley relays and open 400y medley relay. At the 2018 NCSA Spring Championship he took 3rd in the 50 fly, 4th in the 100 fly, 5th in the 50 back, and 17th in the 100 back. This summer he won the 50 fly, was 3rd in the 50 back and 100 fly, and placed 8th in the 100 back at the NCSA Summer Championship.

A U.S. Open qualifier in the 100 back and 100 fly, his top SCY times are:

  • 50 fly – 21.97
  • 100 fly – 48.09
  • 50 back – 22.51
  • 100 back – 49.22

He is also one of about 2,760 students (from a pool of well over 2 million test-takers) to score a perfect 36 on the ACT:

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

 

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Hswimmer

36 what a goat

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swim/swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!