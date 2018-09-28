NOLA’s Charles Korndorffer to Take His Talents to South Bend

New Orleans, Louisiana’s Charles Korndorffer has announced his verbal pledge to the Fighting Irish and will join Cason Wilburn, Jack Hoagland, Nick Torres, Topher Stensby, and Will Barao in the University of Notre Dame’s class of 2023. Korndorffer swims for Nu Wave Swim Club under head coach Ross Hedrick, as well as for Jesuit High School where he is currently a senior. At the 2017 LHSAA Division I Championship Swim Meet last November, he won the 100 fly (49.13) and 100 back (49.72), etching his name in the LHSAA and Division I record books in both individual events. He also contributed to the winning 4×100 free (46.87 anchor) and 4×50 medley (21.88 butterfly leg) relays, the latter of which broke the LHSAA and D1 records.

In club swimming, Kordorffer was the Louisiana Swimming LSC Senior Male Swimmer of the Year for 2017-18. He holds LSC records in the boys’ 17-18 100y fly and 100m fly, and as a member of the boys’ 15-18 200/400y medley relays and open 400y medley relay. At the 2018 NCSA Spring Championship he took 3rd in the 50 fly, 4th in the 100 fly, 5th in the 50 back, and 17th in the 100 back. This summer he won the 50 fly, was 3rd in the 50 back and 100 fly, and placed 8th in the 100 back at the NCSA Summer Championship.

A U.S. Open qualifier in the 100 back and 100 fly, his top SCY times are:

50 fly – 21.97

100 fly – 48.09

50 back – 22.51

100 back – 49.22

He is also one of about 2,760 students (from a pool of well over 2 million test-takers) to score a perfect 36 on the ACT:

Three Jesuit students earned the score of 36 on the September ACT® test. Seniors David Gravolet & David Hart and junior Charles Korndorffer raise the number of current students with perfect scores to six. https://t.co/c2lOajDUUe pic.twitter.com/59RDxG3e4P — Jesuit New Orleans (@JesuitNOLA) November 16, 2017