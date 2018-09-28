Vlad Morozov Fires Off New 100 IM World Record In Eindhoven (Video)

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – EINDHOVEN

On the heels of Chinese swimmer Wang Jianjiahe‘s World Junior Record in the women’s 400m free, Russian speedster Vlad Morozov fired off a new World Record time in the men’s 100m IM. Competing on night 1 of the 2018 FINA World Cup in Eindhoven in short course meters format, 26-year-old Morozov produced a time of 50.26 to shave .04 off of his own previous WR of 50.30 set at the Berlin stop of the 2016 World Cup.

Comparing his splits from Berlin’s performance where he notched 22.77/27.53 for a 50.30, tonight Morozov split 22.96/27.30 to change it up en route to his new World Record.

Morozov claimed gold tonight by over a second, with Japanese Olympian Daiya Seto settling for silver in 51.40, while America’s Michael Andrew rounded out the top 3 in 51.76.

The Russian has been on-fire so far this 2018 World Cup, already establishing new series records in the 50m free and 50m back during the first cluster. His feat tonight garners the former USC standout a crisp $10,000 World Record bonus.

Hswimmer

Is there a full video lol that was like 5 seconds

11 minutes ago
CraigH

Michael Andrew getting shown up.

8 seconds ago

