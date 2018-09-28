Kromowidjojo Produces Surprise National Record In Eindhoven

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – EINDHOVEN

Tonight has been explosive in Eindhoven with a World Junior Record by Wang Jianjiahe, followed by a World Record by Vlad Morozov. Not to be entirely lost on the night was the fact that double Olympic champion from 2012 Ranomi Kromowidjojo produced a new National Record in the women’s short course meters….backstroke?

Reigning national record holder Kira Toussaint lowered the Dutch mark this morning with a top-seeded 26.19, but couldn’t take things up to quite the level needed during tonight’s final. Instead, it was freestyle ace teammate Kromo who did the deed, cruising to a new NR of 26.10 for silver behind Brazil’s Etiene Medeiro’s 26.07. Toussaint settled for bronze in 26.13, still faster than her AM swim.

Headed into tonight’s race, Kromo’s previous personal best in the SCM 50 back was the 26.58 produced at the Beijing stop of last year’s World Cup Series. At the first cluster of this year’s World Cup, the 28-year-old established a new personal best in the long course meters version of the 50m back, earning a time of 28.49.