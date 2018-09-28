Marco Antonio Ferreira Junior Undergoes Surgery For Appendicitis

Brazilian swimmer Marco Antonio Ferreira Junior was admitted to surgery for appendicitis this week according to Brazilian news organization globo.com.

The 20-year-old underwent the surgery in a hospital in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. The surgery appears to have been a success as Ferreira is well and beginning his recovery.

Ferreira has been on the come-up recently, competing at the Pan Pacific Championships this summer on the Brazilian national team. The competition was the biggest meet of the year for Brazil.

The young-gunned Brazilian finished 22nd in the prelims of the 50m freestyle with a time of 23.16 and 19th in the heats of the 100m freestyle with a 49.23. Getting bumped to the final of the 100 free, he finished 7th with a time just short of his prelims swim – 49.60. He was a major component of Brazil’s 4x100m freestyle relay, splitting a 48.53 on the third leg (second fastest split for Brazil) as they swam to a gold medal.

Ferreira isn’t the only member of the Brazilian national team to undergo surgery this month. Brazilian swimming veteran and 2017 World Championship silver medallist Bruno Fratus had surgery on his shoulder that was also considered a success.. He was suffering from inflammation in two tendons on his left shoulder and was forced to miss then Pan Pacific Championships.