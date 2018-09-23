Brazilian Sprint Ace Bruno Fratus Undergoes Successful Surgery

Brazilian swimming star Bruno Fratus has successfully undergone shoulder surgery to address ongoing wear and tear. It’s the second surgery that the veteran has undergone in his career, with the first taking place back in 2013.

“The road to success is rarely a straight line,” wrote the 29-year-old freestyle sprinter on his Instagram account, accompanying a photo of him in a sling with bandages while sitting on a hospital bed.

The 2017 World Championships silver medalist told SwimSwam, “I’m confident about my recovery and excited to build my way back to the top once again.”

After a red-hot summer where Fratus surpassed countryman Cesar Cielo for the title of most sub-22 50m freestyle swims, the former Auburn star was forced to withdraw from the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships due to his injury. The withdrawal was to address his shoulder pain and also set the sprinter up for the best possible path to Tokyo 2020.