UCSD Pre-Season Beach Day (VIDEO)

UCSD, currently transitioning from Division II to Division I of the NCAA, unofficially kicked off their season last week with a pre-season beach day. Jack Spitser, a junior distance swimmer for the Tritons, put together a video of the day’s activities.

The UCSD men finished 21st and the women 7th at the 2018 NCAA Division II National Championship meet. They’ll open their 2018-2019 season at the Trojan Invite on October 5th and 6th.

  • Producer/Director: Jack Spitser
  • Song: The Less I Know The Better, Tame Impala
  • Locations: La Jolla Shores, Torrey Pines Beach

