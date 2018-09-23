Glenmark 72nd Senior National Championships 2018 – Complete Results

72nd Glenmark Senior National Aquatic Championships 2018
Date: September 19 To September 23, 2018
Address: Dr. B.R.Ambedkar International Aquatic Complex, Pirappancode, Trivandrum,Kerala
Course: 50m
Host: Kerala Aquatic Association
Glenmark 72nd Senior National Aquatic Championships 2018 19th Sept Se 23 Sept Tak Dr. B.R.Ambedkar International Aquatic Complex, Pirappancode, Trivandrum,Kerala Me Hogi, Is Championships Ko Kerala Aquatic Association Organize Kra Rha Hai. Lagbhag 800 Men And Women Isme Participate Karne Ja Rhe Hai.
BEST SWIMMER
MEN : SAJAN PRAKASH ( KER) 5 Gold & 5 New Records & 2 Best Indian
WOMEN : SALONI DALAL( KAR) 3 Gold & 2 New Records & 2 Best Indian
SWIMMING TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
MEN :
Champion : KARNATAKA 86 POINTS
Runner Up : RSPB 83 POINTS
WOMEN :
Champion : KARNATAKA 119 POINTS
Runner Up : SFI 98 POINTS
DIVING TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
MEN :
Champion : S.S.C.B. 36 POINTS
Runner Up : R.S.P.B. 20 POINTS
WOMEN :
Champion : R.S.P.B. 30 POINTS
Runner Up : SFI 11 POINTS
WATER POLO
|MEN
|WOMEN
|FIRST PLACE
|R.S.P.B.
|KERALA
|SECOND PLACE
|S.S.C.B.
|BENGAL
|THIRD PLACE
|BENGAL
|SFI
|FOURTH PLACE
|KARNATAKA
OVER ALL IN SWIMMING
KARNATAKA – 227 Points
NEW RECORDS
SWIMMING : 20 (MEN : 13 , WOMEN : 7) DIVING : 02
Glenmark 72nd Senior National Aquatic Championships 2018 – Results
DAY 1
|Heatsheet
|Heat Results
|Final Start List
|Final Results
|Water Polo Final Results
|Click Here
|Click Here
|Click Here
|Click Here
|Click Here
DAY 2
|Heatsheet
|Heat Results
|Final start list
|Final results
|Water Polo Final Results
|Click here
|Click Here
|Click Here
|Click Here
|Click Here
DAY 3
|Heatsheet
|Heat Results
|Final start list
|Final results
|Water Polo Final Results
|Diving
|Click here
|Click Here
|Click Here
|Click Here
|Click Here
|Click Here
DAY 4
|Heatsheet
|Heat Results
|Final start list
|Final results
|Water Polo Final Results
|Click here
|Click Here
|Click Here
|Click Here
|Click Here
DAY 5
|Heatsheet
|Heat Results
|Final start list
|Final results
|Water Polo Final Results
|Click here
|Click Here
|Click Here
|Click Here
|Click Here
Medal Statistics
Glenmark 72nd Senior National Aquatic Championships 2018 Day 5 New Meet Records
- Men’s 800m Freestyle 8:12.51 Me complete Karke Advait Page Ne Bnaya New National Record.
- Men’s 200m Butterfly Me 1:57.73 Ke Sath Sajan Prakash Ne bnaya new national record.
- Men’s 100m Backstroke Me 56.53 Ke Sath Srihari Nataraj Ne Bnaya New National Record.
- Men’s 100m Backstroke 1:04.33 Ke Sath Mana Patel Ne Bnaya New National Record.
72nd Glenmark Senior National Aquatic Championships 2018 – Day 5 Videos
Heats and Water Polo Final Match
Finals
