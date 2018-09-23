Glenmark 72nd Senior National Championships 2018 – Complete Results

72nd Glenmark Senior National Aquatic Championships 2018

Date: September 19 To September 23, 2018

Address: Dr. B.R.Ambedkar International Aquatic Complex, Pirappancode, Trivandrum,Kerala

Course: 50m

Host: Kerala Aquatic Association

Glenmark 72nd Senior National Aquatic Championships 2018 19th Sept Se 23 Sept Tak Dr. B.R.Ambedkar International Aquatic Complex, Pirappancode, Trivandrum,Kerala Me Hogi, Is Championships Ko Kerala Aquatic Association Organize Kra Rha Hai. Lagbhag 800 Men And Women Isme Participate Karne Ja Rhe Hai.

BEST  SWIMMER

MEN               :           SAJAN PRAKASH ( KER)  5 Gold  &  5 New Records & 2 Best Indian                    

WOMEN        :           SALONI DALAL( KAR)       3 Gold & 2 New Records & 2 Best Indian

SWIMMING TEAM  CHAMPIONSHIP

MEN               :  

Champion  : KARNATAKA                       86   POINTS                         

Runner Up :   RSPB                                   83   POINTS

WOMEN        :

Champion  :  KARNATAKA                      119  POINTS

Runner Up :  SFI                                        98   POINTS

 

DIVING TEAM  CHAMPIONSHIP

 

MEN               :

Champion  :  S.S.C.B.                   36 POINTS

Runner Up :  R.S.P.B.                    20 POINTS

 

WOMEN        :

Champion  :  R.S.P.B.                   30 POINTS

Runner Up :  SFI                           11 POINTS

 

WATER POLO

  MEN   WOMEN
FIRST PLACE R.S.P.B. KERALA
SECOND PLACE S.S.C.B. BENGAL
THIRD PLACE BENGAL SFI
FOURTH PLACE KARNATAKA

 

OVER ALL IN SWIMMING

KARNATAKA – 227 Points

 

NEW RECORDS

SWIMMING :            20  (MEN : 13 , WOMEN : 7)                     DIVING :        02

 

Glenmark 72nd Senior National Aquatic Championships 2018 – Results

DAY 1

Heatsheet Heat Results Final Start List Final Results Water Polo Final Results
Click Here Click Here Click Here Click Here Click Here

 

DAY 2

Heatsheet Heat Results Final start list Final results Water Polo Final Results
Click here Click Here Click Here Click Here Click Here

 

DAY 3

Heatsheet Heat Results Final start list Final results Water Polo Final Results Diving
Click here Click Here Click Here Click Here Click Here Click Here

 

DAY 4

Heatsheet Heat Results Final start list Final results Water Polo Final Results
Click here Click Here Click Here Click Here Click Here

 

DAY 5

Heatsheet Heat Results Final start list Final results Water Polo Final Results
Click here Click Here Click Here Click Here Click Here

 

Medal Statistics

Glenmark 72nd Senior National Aquatic Championships 2018 Day 5 New Meet Records

  • Men’s 800m Freestyle 8:12.51 Me complete Karke Advait Page Ne Bnaya New National Record.
  • Men’s 200m Butterfly Me 1:57.73 Ke Sath Sajan Prakash Ne bnaya new national record.
  • Men’s 100m Backstroke Me 56.53 Ke Sath Srihari Nataraj Ne Bnaya New National Record.
  • Men’s 100m Backstroke 1:04.33 Ke Sath Mana Patel Ne Bnaya New National Record.

72nd Glenmark Senior National Aquatic Championships 2018 – Day 5 Videos

Heats and Water Polo Final Match

Finals

News, Tips and Workout Ke Liye Aap SwimSwam Hindi Ko Visit Karte Rahe And Facebook Par Bhi SwimSwam Hindi Ko Like Kar Le.

Join Us:-

 

 

Leave a Reply

About Sanuj Srivastava

Sanuj Srivastava

Sanuj Srivastava born on January 19th, 1996 in INDIA. He started to love Water at the age of 13 and his friends named him "Gold fish", He graduated in Bachelor of science in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics in 2016. He is a passionate learner and a student who also happens …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!