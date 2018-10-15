Breaststroker/IMer Anna Hogan Verbally Commits to FGCU

Louisville, Kentucky’s Anna Hogan has announced her verbal commitment to Florida Gulf Coast University’s class of 2023.

“Beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Florida Gulf Coast University! I can’t wait to be part of such an amazing team. To God be the Glory!! Go Eagles🦅🦅🦅”

A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Hogan is a senior at Du Pont Manual High School. She finished 5th in both the 200 IM (2:03.67) and 100 breast (1:05.13) at the 2018 Kentucky High School Athletic Association Swimming & Diving Championships. She also led off the runner-up 200 free relay (24.42) and split 53.26 on the 5th-place 400 free relay. In club swimming she represents Cardinal Aquatics. She swam the 100/200 breast and 200/400 IM at Winter Juniors last year, earning PBs in the 200 breast and 200 IM. Her best LCM 100 breast (1:14.41) and 200 breast (2:39.31) times come from last summer’s Knoxville Futures.

FGCU won the conference title at 2018 CCSA Championships. Hogan’s best times would have landed her in the A finals of the 200 breast and 200 IM and the B final of the 100 breast.

Top SCY times:

200 breast – 2:18.85

100 breast – 1:03.85

200 IM – 2:03.15

“On July 4th I verbally committed to swim for Florida Gulf Coast University and I am so beyond excited to be part of a team filled with so much love, energy, and positivity!! I’m confident that not only will I improve my athletic abilities, but I will also grow in character and spirit and cannot wait to be apart [sic] of something so great.”

