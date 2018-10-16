NCSA Record-breaker Ryan Vipavetz Pledges Verbal Commitment to H2Okies

With 12 public commitments for its class of 2023 women’s team and two (AJ Pouch and Will Koeppen) for its men’s team, Virginia Tech continues to build the first full recruiting class under new head coach Sergio Lopez with a verbal commitment from Ryan Vipavetz.

“I chose Virginia Tech because of the superior coaching staff members, such as Coach Sergio Lopez and Coach Josh Huger, who have made me feel that Virginia Tech is a new home. In addition, the team has one of the best cultures I have see [sic]; their inclusiveness is one of a kind. Not only is the team on the path to greatness, but so are my academics at such a school. I am super excited to become a Hokie!”

Vipavetz hails from Silver Spring, Maryland and attends Good Counsel High School in Olney. He was selected to The Washington Post’s 2018 Winter All-Met team for boys’ swimming and diving after winning the 200 free (1:39.14) and having the area’s fastest 500 free (4:26.91) at the Washington Metropolitan Prep School League championships.

Swimming with his club team Rockville-Montgomery Swim Club, Vipavetz broke a 4-year-old meet record in the 200m fly at 2018 NCSA Summer Championship, taking nearly 2 seconds off his entry time to go 1:59.62. He finished 3rd in the 400 free, 7th in the 1500 free, 15th in the 100 fly and 16th in the 200 free, and he took home new PBs in the 50/100/200/400/1500 free and 50/100/200 fly. At the 2018 NCSA Spring Championship he placed 2nd in the 1000 free, 3rd in the 500 free, 5th in the 1650 free, 9th in the 200 fly and 26th in the 200 free.

Best times:

400 LCM free: 3:56.79

500 SCY free: 4:22.45

200 LCM fly: 1:59.62

200 SCY fly: 1:46.65

200 LCM free: 1:53.73

1000 SCY free: 9:05.09

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].