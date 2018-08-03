Ryan Vipavetz Breaks NCSA Meet Record In 200 Fly At Day 3 Finals

2018 NCSA SUMMER SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

17-year-old Ryan Vipavetz of Rockville Montgomery reset his 200 fly personal best twice on day 3 of the NCSA Summer Championships, with his swim in the final also breaking the four-year-old meet record.

After hitting 2:00.88 in prelims, lowering his previous best of 2:01.51, Vipavetz was dominant in the final, out-splitting the entire field on the first three 50s to ultimately touch in a time of 1:59.62. That broke Sam Pomajevich‘s previous mark of 2:00.23, set back in 2014.

Rick Mihm of Allegheny North, who dropped a ton of time in winning the 400 IM on day 2, swam two more personal bests in the 200 fly as well, getting all the way down to 2:01.54 in the final for 2nd, barely holding off Vipavetz’s teammate Alex Colson (2:01.63) who also set a lifetime best.

Two more meet records fell on day 3, both in the 400 free relay.

In the men’s relay, Mihm anchored Allegheny North in 50.67, combining with teammates Mason Gonzalez (51.28), Andrew Zhang (51.69) and Jack Wright (50.93) to break their 2017 record of 3:25.57 by exactly one second in 3:24.57. The record set last year was done by the same four swimmers. The Chicago Wolfpack Aquatic Club was 2nd in 3:27.85, with 15-year-old Nolan Parker throwing down a 50.98 split on their 2nd leg.

For the women, Club Wolverine (3:48.74) took down the 2016 mark set by Ozaukee Aquatics (3:49.16). Their top split came from 15-year-old Sydney Stricklin, who was 56.84 on their 2nd leg.

OTHER EVENTS