Victoria Huske Becomes First Female Under 1:00 in 100m Fly at NCSAs

2018 NCSA SUMMER SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

15-year old Victoria Huske of the Arlington Aquatic Club in the Washington DC area won her 2nd event of the 2018 NCSA Junior National Championships on Saturday, and in the process became the first swimmer in the history of the meet to go under 1 minute in the 100 butterfly.

Huske swam a 59.35 in the final, which broke the 2013 record of Gia Dalesandro that stood at 1:00.07. Dalesandro would go on to become a Big Ten Champion and 12-time All-American at Indiana.

Comparative Splits:

Dalesandro ’13 – 28.04/32.03 = 1:00.07

Huske ’18 – 27.45/31.90 = 59.35

While Dalesandro would go on to become a better 200 butterflier, at the time the 100 meter distance was her better race, emphasizing how fast Huske’s opening split was on Saturday.

Huske’s previous best time was a 1:00.14 from U.S. Nationals last week. She also won the 100 free on day 1 of this meet, swimming a 56.40.

Other Day 4 (Saturday) Winners:

Chloe Freeman of the Sandpipers of Nevada won the girls’ 400 free in 4:18.87 – more than a second faster than the field. She actually had almost a 3-second lead over the field coming into the last 100 meters, but Allison Kopac was able to chop that in half in the last length alone to finish 2nd in 4:20.13. Prior to this 400, Freeman’s highest finish at the meet was 6th place in the 200 free prior to her win.

of the Sandpipers of Nevada won the girls’ 400 free in 4:18.87 – more than a second faster than the field. She actually had almost a 3-second lead over the field coming into the last 100 meters, but was able to chop that in half in the last length alone to finish 2nd in 4:20.13. Prior to this 400, Freeman’s highest finish at the meet was 6th place in the 200 free prior to her win. Liam Hutchinson from the Wheaton Swim Club in Illinois won the boys’ 400 free in 3:55.10. In total, the uncommitted rising junior knocked more than 3 seconds off his lifetime best in this meet.

from the Wheaton Swim Club in Illinois won the boys’ 400 free in 3:55.10. In total, the uncommitted rising junior knocked more than 3 seconds off his lifetime best in this meet. Daniel Syrkin from Rose Bowl Aquatics, who flew across the country for this meet from California, won the boys’ 100 fly in 54.52. Bence Szabados was 2nd in 54.90, while Charles Korndorffer was 3rd in 54.92. Korndorferr was in last place at the turn (26.25), but a 28.6 closing split put him on the podium.

from Rose Bowl Aquatics, who flew across the country for this meet from California, won the boys’ 100 fly in 54.52. was 2nd in 54.90, while was 3rd in 54.92. Korndorferr was in last place at the turn (26.25), but a 28.6 closing split put him on the podium. 14-year old Meghan Lynch from Connecticut dominated the girls’ 200 breaststroke in 2:33.15. She was one of three 14-year olds to finish in the top four of the race, followed by Kaelyn Gridley (3rd – 2:35.81) and Jordyn Libler (2:36.10). 16-year old Heather Maccausland was the interloper, taking 2nd place in 2:35.13. Lynch has gotten better as this meet has gone on – with a runner-up in the 400 IM on Friday and her first win on Saturday.

from Connecticut dominated the girls’ 200 breaststroke in 2:33.15. She was one of three 14-year olds to finish in the top four of the race, followed by (3rd – 2:35.81) and (2:36.10). 16-year old was the interloper, taking 2nd place in 2:35.13. Lynch has gotten better as this meet has gone on – with a runner-up in the 400 IM on Friday and her first win on Saturday. Max Iida , younger brother of Illinois high school record holder and Arizona Wildcat Sam, won the boys’ 200 breaststroke in 2:18.42, which was almost a 3-second margin of victory. The swim is the second-fastest 200 breaststroke by an American 15-year old this year. His brother Sam was 2nd in the B-Final (10th overall) at US Nationals last week in this event.

, younger brother of Illinois high school record holder and Arizona Wildcat Sam, won the boys’ 200 breaststroke in 2:18.42, which was almost a 3-second margin of victory. The swim is the second-fastest 200 breaststroke by an American 15-year old this year. His brother Sam was 2nd in the B-Final (10th overall) at US Nationals last week in this event. The girls from Club Wolverine won their 3rd relay event of the meet so far by topping the 800 free relay in 8:21.80 (swimmers: Elizabeth Spears, Sydney Stricklin, Taylor Seaman, Kaylee Williams). Stricklin led the relay with a 2:04.62 second leg. Club Wolverine’s B relay also tied for 3rd in the race, anchored by Johanna Jorgenson in 2:04.44 – the only swimmer to split faster than Stricklin. Club Wolverine holds a commanding lead in the girls’ meet after 4 days of competition (201 points over NCAP).

Team Scores After Day 4

Girls’ Top 5:

Club Wolverine – 919.5

NCAP – 718.5

Academy Bullets Swim Club – 718

Suburban Seahawks Club – 438

Eagle Swim Team – 353

Boys’ Time 5: