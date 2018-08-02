Mihm Drops Three More Seconds For 4:24 IM At NCSAs Day 2

2018 NCSA SUMMER SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 31 – August 4, 2018
- IUPUI Natatorium
- Indianapolis, IN
After dropping eight seconds in prelims, Allegheny North 17-year-old Rick Mihm cut three more to win the 400 IM in 4:24.27 at the NCSA Summer Championships.
That moves Mihm into a tie for 100th all-time in the 17-18 age group with more than a year left in the group and time dropping off fast. Mihm won the event by more than four seconds and checks in inside the top 20 17-18-year-olds in USA Swimming this year. The time also would have been 28th overall at the senior national championships last week.
One event later, 17-year-old Margaret Kleinsmith bettered her personal-best to win the 100 breast. Her 1:10.64 was almost a second better than the 1:11.40 she went in prelims, dropping almost three seconds from her previous best. Westchester Marlin Kleinsmith had a tough fight with 14-year-old Kaelyn Gridley, who finished in 1:10.74 for New Trier. Gridley moves to #18 all-time in USA Swimming’s 13-14 age group history.
Other event winners:
- Germantown Academy’s Emma Atkinson won the 200 free to open the night, going 2:02.15. That’s a new best by half a second, and her second win of the week.
- Eli Fouts won the boys 100 breast in 1:02.90. The Rockville Montgomery swimmer topped Swim GSA’s Christopher Mikuta by just over a tenth.
- Rachel Klinker of the Lexington Dolphins picked up the 200 fly win in 2:13.83.
- New Trier’s Ryan Gridley took home the boys 100 back by a full-second margin, going 55.17.
